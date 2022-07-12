WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 316 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.51. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

