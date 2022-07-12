Whelan Financial Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,955,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $911,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.72 and a 200-day moving average of $287.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

