Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

NYSE WHR opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

