White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

