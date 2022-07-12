WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 5.2%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 3,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get WildBrain alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.