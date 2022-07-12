WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 4,288 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

