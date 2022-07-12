Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.94. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

