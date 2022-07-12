Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. 37,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 227,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Worksport had a negative net margin of 2,759.30% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worksport stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worksport Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:WKSP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Worksport at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.