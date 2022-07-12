Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,535.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

