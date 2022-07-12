WW International (NYSE:WW) Shares Down 2.6%

WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 753,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,401,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34.

WW International ( NYSE:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

