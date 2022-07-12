Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $2.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several analysts recently commented on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

XEBEF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

