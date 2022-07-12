Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 601,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,020,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

XERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $16,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 92,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 497,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 18.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

