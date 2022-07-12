XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.78

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $27.73. XOMA shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 46,512 shares traded.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in XOMA in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.