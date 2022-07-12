XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Graham Bird Acquires 953 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) insider Graham Bird bought 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £152.48 ($181.35).
Graham Bird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Graham Bird bought 573 shares of XP Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($177.19).
Shares of LON:XPF opened at GBX 17 ($0.20) on Tuesday. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.57 million and a PE ratio of -18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10.
XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.
