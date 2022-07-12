XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

