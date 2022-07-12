ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Down 2.9%

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.15. 211,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 488,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vafa Jamali bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,601.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

