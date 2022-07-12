ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Gordon Doran Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Gordon Doran purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($26,760.23).
LON:ZOO opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.23. The stock has a market cap of £94.96 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($1.83).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.
