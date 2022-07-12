Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,439 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,380.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

