Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.