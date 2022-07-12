Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 823 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.