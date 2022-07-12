Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

