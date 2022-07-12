Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $762,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

SSB opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

