Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $820,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -502.55%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

