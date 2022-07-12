Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $826,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

NYSE:HOG opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

