Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

