Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,009 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $37,614,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

