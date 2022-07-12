Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 498,258 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,620 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

SRPT opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

