Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 24,562 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,094 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 619,773 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 890,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 175,876 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BVN opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

