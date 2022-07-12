Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 499,656 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499,656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 93.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 34.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,631 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.52 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

