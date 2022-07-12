Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 526 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after buying an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.