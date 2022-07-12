Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 458,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 676,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,224 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

