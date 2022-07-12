Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 23.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,328,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $259,893,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,180,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 294,741 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 616,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

