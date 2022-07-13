116,799 Shares in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.60% of RBB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $137,997.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,158 shares in the company, valued at $215,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Kao bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBB opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

