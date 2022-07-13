1,720 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 462,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

