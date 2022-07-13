1,794 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

CNI opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

