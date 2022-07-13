2,061 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

