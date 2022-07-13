20,700 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

