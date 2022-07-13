2,793 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAX. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

