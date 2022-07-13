295,703 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

