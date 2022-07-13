300 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

