3,314 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.