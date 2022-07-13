378 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 183.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

