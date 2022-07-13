3,886 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after purchasing an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49.

