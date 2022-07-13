44,640 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NYSE:HLF opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Johnson bought 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

