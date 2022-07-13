4,615 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

