4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL) Insider Eloy Mazon Purchases 7,500 Shares

4GLOBAL plc (LON:4GBL – Get Rating) insider Eloy Mazon purchased 7,500 shares of 4GLOBAL stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,244.05).

Eloy Mazon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Eloy Mazon acquired 10,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,325.40).

On Monday, May 23rd, Eloy Mazon acquired 3,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($2,747.38).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Eloy Mazon bought 63,000 shares of 4GLOBAL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,990 ($54,697.91).

LON:4GBL opened at GBX 68.13 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 million and a PE ratio of 3,406.25. 4GLOBAL plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 97 ($1.15).

4GLOBAL plc operates as a technology and professional services company worldwide. It operates Sport Intelligence, a platform that provides data, software, and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations, and activity providers for use in evidence-based decision making and predictive modelling.

