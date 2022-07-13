519 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

