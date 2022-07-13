51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 910,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in 51job by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 198,519 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in 51job by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in 51job by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 940,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,999,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter worth about $32,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

