57,624 Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.44% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Hibbett by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

