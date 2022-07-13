698 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.